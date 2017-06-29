2 Injured After Car Smashes Into Dorchester Building

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A car hit the corner of a building early Thursday morning, leaving two people hurt and a huge hole left behind.
The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Wayne Street in Dorchester.
Police said two people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The front of the car was completely smashed in. It has since been towed away.
A piece of cardboard was left covering the gaping hole in the building’s brick facade, and pieces of the Ford Focus’s grill as well as a stop sign it knocked down were littered about.
It was not yet known what caused the crash.