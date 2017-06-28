WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Owner Of Giant Lobster Says TSA Photo Was An Invasion Of Privacy

June 28, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Lobster, Logan Airport, TSA

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (CBS/AP) – The claws are coming out.

Earlier this week, a photo taken by the TSA of a giant lobster among luggage at Logan Airport got thousands of shares on social media. But not everyone is amused.

The Georgia man who was transporting the 20-pound lobster tells WBZ-TV that he packed the crustacean and other lobsters in a cooler labeled “live lobster.” He says the TSA sharing what was in his checked baggage for all to see is an invasion of privacy.

live lobster Owner Of Giant Lobster Says TSA Photo Was An Invasion Of Privacy

The cooler labeled “Live Lobster” (WBZ)

And Lisa Feinman, the owner of a Connecticut fish market where he bought the lobsters, says she was “personally offended” by the TSA’s actions.

“This TSA agent should mind his own business,” the owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook wrote on Facebook. “When is it okay to go through someones checked baggage and take photographs?”

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy posted the photo of a screener holding the lobster, and news stories about the unusual find have been shared thousands of times.

Feinman wrote that the lobster’s claws could have broken off because the TSA agent didn’t know how to properly handle it.

“Do your job and leave our personal property alone,” she said.

The TSA has not responded to requests for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch