Owner Of Giant Lobster Says TSA Photo Was An Invasion Of Privacy

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (CBS/AP) – The claws are coming out.

Earlier this week, a photo taken by the TSA of a giant lobster among luggage at Logan Airport got thousands of shares on social media. But not everyone is amused.

The Georgia man who was transporting the 20-pound lobster tells WBZ-TV that he packed the crustacean and other lobsters in a cooler labeled “live lobster.” He says the TSA sharing what was in his checked baggage for all to see is an invasion of privacy.

And Lisa Feinman, the owner of a Connecticut fish market where he bought the lobsters, says she was “personally offended” by the TSA’s actions.

“This TSA agent should mind his own business,” the owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook wrote on Facebook. “When is it okay to go through someones checked baggage and take photographs?”

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy posted the photo of a screener holding the lobster, and news stories about the unusual find have been shared thousands of times.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Feinman wrote that the lobster’s claws could have broken off because the TSA agent didn’t know how to properly handle it.

“Do your job and leave our personal property alone,” she said.

The TSA has not responded to requests for comment.

