Hall Of Presidents Will Feature Talking Trump, Disney Says

June 28, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Disney, Donald Trump, Hall Of Presidents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney has confirmed that an animatronic version of President Donald Trump will have a speaking role at its Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company is pushing back against reports that Trump’s figure wouldn’t have a speaking part in the show, which features figures of all U.S. presidents.

trump paris Hall Of Presidents Will Feature Talking Trump, Disney Says

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith writes in a blog post that Disney is working closely with the White House on Trump’s words and a recording session with the president has been scheduled.

The attraction closed in January so Trump’s figure could be added. Smith says it will reopen late this year with a new show and upgraded theater.

An online petition was launched in January to push Disney to keep its animatronic Trump silent.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

