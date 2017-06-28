NightSide – POTUS’ Claim of Fake News Vindicated

BOSTON (CBS) – CNN, often a target in President Trump’s ongoing battle against the mainstream media, is apologizing for a story that appeared on its website last Thursday. The story connected a member of the Trump transition team to the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The story, which cited an anonymous source, has since been retracted and removed from the web. Three journalists from CNN are also leaving the network due to their roles in writing and publishing the story. Does this response show that CNN is willing to admit a mistake and take corrective action? Or does this prove that there is an anti-Trump bias driving the mainstream media?

Originally broadcast June 27th, 2017.