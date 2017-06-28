NightSide – Could We Handle A Nuclear Attack?

BOSTON (CBS) – Recently, we have seen more and more small-scale terror attacks, often carried out by one or two individuals. But are we prepared to handle a larger-scale attack involving nuclear weapons? With both Iran and North Korea getting closer and closer to obtaining nukes, that test could come sooner than we realize. Author Robert Gleason joins Dan to talk about the fallout of a nuclear attack here in the U.S. and whether we are prepared to handle the aftermath. Should we be doing more to prepare for this type of terrorist attack? Could it happen here in the U.S.?

Originally broadcast June 27th, 2017.