All Four Suspects Arrested After Boston Tourists Beaten In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four suspects have now been arrested in a violent, video-recorded attack and robbery on two Boston-area visitors to New Orleans’ French Quarter.
The attack left one victim, Tim Byrne, in critical condition.
In a news release, police announced Wednesday’s arrests of 20-year-old Raashad D. Piper and 18-year-old Nicholas Pogozelski.
Earlier, 21-year-old Dejuan Paul and 18-year-old Joshua T. Simmons were arrested. All four face second-degree robbery charges.
Surveillance video showed Byrne and another man being attacked from behind on a French Quarter sidewalk. Both were in town for the Unitarian Universalist Association’s annual assembly. Police Chief Michael Harrison said Tuesday that Byrne’s condition had improved a bit since the beating.
Paul and Simmons are set for a Friday hearing. Hearing dates and attorney information were not yet available for Piper and Pogozelski.
