Logan Ryan Pays Off Brother’s Student Loans With $82K Check

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Ryan is certainly in a giving mood after his new free-agent deal with the Titans. The former Patriots cornerback revealed on Instagram a very generous (and expensive) birthday present for his older brother on Tuesday.

Logan agreed to pay off his brother’s massive student loan debt, to the tune of a check for $82,000. Made out to “American Education Services,” the check also includes in the memo section: “[Expletive] Student Loans.”

“Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday!!” the Instagram caption read. “My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer. He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt. The system is broke[n] and makes no sense!! I’m fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree”

Ryan’s brother was just one of over 44 million Americans with a total of about $1.4 trillion in student loan debt, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve. Logan signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Titans that includes $16 million guaranteed in March, after playing his first four seasons with the Patriots and winning two Super Bowls while playing a key role in the secondary.

This isn’t the first good deed Ryan has done since signing his new contract. When he got married in April, he asked guests to donate to the Helpaws animal shelter in St. Lucia.

Regardless of how you feel about the “system,” student loan debt is no doubt a problem facing millions of Americans and Logan certainly did a great deed to rescue his brother from his $82,000 burden.