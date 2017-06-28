3 People Hit By Car In Falmouth

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Three people were injured after being hit by a car late Tuesday night in Falmouth.
The pedestrians were walking on Teaticket Highway when they were hit by a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 26-year-old West Falmouth man just after 11 p.m.
A 22-year-old woman was left unconscious following the crash. She was taken by MedFlight to a Rhode Island trauma center.
In addition, a 22-year-old man was seriously injured and a 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
Traffic was detoured around the crash for three hours.