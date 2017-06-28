WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
3 People Hit By Car In Falmouth

June 28, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Falmouth, Pedestrian Crash

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Three people were injured after being hit by a car late Tuesday night in Falmouth.

The pedestrians were walking on Teaticket Highway when they were hit by a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 26-year-old West Falmouth man just after 11 p.m.

Police investigate after three people were hit by a car in Falmouth. (WBZ-TV)

A 22-year-old woman was left unconscious following the crash. She was taken by MedFlight to a Rhode Island trauma center.

In addition, a 22-year-old man was seriously injured and a 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was detoured around the crash for three hours.

