Clippers Reportedly Trade Chris Paul To Rockets

June 28, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Chris Paul, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA, NBA Trades, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA offseason is off and running.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Los Angeles Clippers are sending point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

This plays into the Celtics’ offseason plans in a couple of ways. Houston now has Paul to play alongside MVP runner up James Harden, which could make them a more intriguing destination for Indiana’s Paul George. The Rockets are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for the Pacers guard, but in giving up that package for Paul, they may not have enough assets to pull off a swap for George and form another super team in the Western Conference.

As for the Clippers, this makes it more likely that Blake Griffin will bolt in free agency. Griffin is reportedly part of Boston’s Plan B if they can’t accomplish their reported goal of landing Utah free agent Gordon Hayward and trading for George.

Who knows how this will all play out, but with Chris Paul changing teams before the calendar changes to July, we’re all in for a wild ride this offseason.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch