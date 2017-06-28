Clippers Reportedly Trade Chris Paul To Rockets

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA offseason is off and running.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Los Angeles Clippers are sending point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Sources: After Paul informed Clippers he'd sign w/ HOU in FA, teams agreed to deal sending Beverley, Decker, Williams and 2018 FRP for Paul. https://t.co/9Lk9FPEPbu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

This plays into the Celtics’ offseason plans in a couple of ways. Houston now has Paul to play alongside MVP runner up James Harden, which could make them a more intriguing destination for Indiana’s Paul George. The Rockets are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for the Pacers guard, but in giving up that package for Paul, they may not have enough assets to pull off a swap for George and form another super team in the Western Conference.

As for the Clippers, this makes it more likely that Blake Griffin will bolt in free agency. Griffin is reportedly part of Boston’s Plan B if they can’t accomplish their reported goal of landing Utah free agent Gordon Hayward and trading for George.

Who knows how this will all play out, but with Chris Paul changing teams before the calendar changes to July, we’re all in for a wild ride this offseason.