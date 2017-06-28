Boston Police Detective Accused Of Making False Statements To TSA, Homeland Security

BOSTON (CBS) –A Boston Police Sergeant Detective accused of making false statements to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Department of Homeland Security was arraigned in federal court Wednesday.

Officials said Bruce E. Smith, 53, of Randolph, made the false statements so he could fly armed on personal trips and get his friend through security without being screened at Logan Airport.

Smith also entered a secure airport area “with intent to evade security requirements,” according to officials.

In the complaint against him, it is stated that Smith made about 28 trips, between April 2011 to April 2017, from Logan where he falsely claimed to have a supervisor’s approval.

On at least two of the trips, officials believe that Smith claimed his friend, Leroy Ross, was a “dignitary” and he was escorting him in an effort to bypass security. When questioned what type of dignitary, Smith apparently said,”I am not at liberty to divulge that information.”

According to officials, Ross is not a dignitary but a mobile HIV clinic operator in Randolph. He also has a criminal record.

Smith was put on administrative leave after 27 years with the department.

At the arraignment, Smith was forced to turn in his badge, passport, and guns.

Commissioner Evans issued the following statement afterward.

“The allegations contained in the complaint are troubling to me. I hold my officers to the highest of standards and expect that they conduct themselves in a truthful and professional manner both on and off duty,” said Evans. “As law enforcement professionals, we have an obligation and a responsibility to enforce and obey laws, not exploit them for personal convenience.”

Smith could be facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.