Tow Truck Driver Shot In Dorchester

June 27, 2017 7:24 PM By Christina Hager
Filed Under: Christina Hager, Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – A tow truck driver says he was shot in the back for just doing what he was hired to do.

Ray Melendez was trying to load a gold van onto his flatbed on Lincoln Street in Dorchester when another driver asked him to pull over so he could get by. He refused.

“He don’t care that I’m working, he just want me to move,” Melendez said. “I said ‘I don’t have time for you, you’re a little kid.’”

He then turned just as the impatient driver suddenly opened fire.

“When I heard the first gunshot, I go like this, and that’s when I get hit in the back,” Melendez said.

melendez Tow Truck Driver Shot In Dorchester

Ray Melendez was shot while towing a car in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

“Just shows how difficult it is to do our job,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Evans says police have been searching for the road rage gunman.

“They started yelling and screaming at each other,” Evans said. “The driver wanted to get by. He took two shots.”

Two bullets whizzed right against Melendez, leaving him with scrapes after a visit to the hospital.

“I believe I have an angel,” Melendez said.

