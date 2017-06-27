Terry Francona ‘Fine’ After Leaving Game Due To Illness

BOSTON (CBS) — Terry Francona had himself a bit of a health scare on Monday, but it appears that the Cleveland Indians manager is doing just fine.

Francona had to leave the Indians’ 15-9 win over the Rangers on Monday night because he “wasn’t feeling well,” but the team reportedly told ESPN that the manager is “fine.” An update on Francona’s condition is expected on Tuesday.

The Indians said that Francona, 57, felt similar symptoms to those that he felt during a June 13 game in Cleveland, which required a brief hospitalization period after he left. The team wouldn’t disclose whether Francona had to be hospitalized again on Monday night. The manager missed a game last August due to chest pains.

Francona is best known in Boston for his run as Red Sox manager from 2004-11, going 744-552 (.574) and winning two World Series championships in eight seasons. He made it back to the World Series in 2016 with the Indians, who lost to the Cubs in seven games.

“It’s a genuine concern for not just me but the whole staff and the team as well,” said Indians bench coach Brad Mills, who served as Francona’s bench coach for the Red Sox from 2004-09. “I’m glad the doctors checked him out, and we’ll move down the road, and hopefully we’ll know something [Tuesday].”

The Red Sox next play the Indians on July 31 at Fenway Park.