Portsmouth High School Student Accused Of Taking Upskirt Photos

June 27, 2017 11:12 PM
Filed Under: Jim Smith, Portsmouth NH

PORTSMOUTH, NH (CBS) – School is out for the summer at Portsmouth High School but not before there was a big problem.

Police say some girls at the school are victims of a young male student who allegedly secretly took “upskirt” photos of them with his cell phone.

“Our investigation is continuing,” said Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner. “We have identified four victims at this time. We are aware that there are rumors out there that there are other victims.”

The chief says the suspect and victims are all juveniles. In one case he says the boy would put the phone on the floor and pretend to tie his shoe. Chief Merner expects some criminal charges will be filed.

Students and parents are very disturbed by the situation.

“I just think it’s really weird and gross and wrong like why would you be want to be doing that at school,” said student Deja Srimouk Savanh. “We’re supposed to be focusing on schoolwork.”

In a statement, the school superintendent says, “The student was disciplined and removed from school. The case has been referred to the Portsmouth Police Department, and the school district is cooperating fully in the police investigation.”

