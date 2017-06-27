NightSide – Trump’s Travel Ban Triumphs

BOSTON (CBS) – The Supreme Court has lifted an injunction on President Trump’s travel ban, allowing much of the policy to be reinstated. The court will also hear full arguments on the issue this fall. Are you surprised to see the previous decisions reversed? Do you think the Supreme Court made the right call? Should the President have the power to cut off immigration from countries of a specific religion if he or she believes it is in the best interest of national security?

Originally broadcast June 26th, 2017.