Person Killed In High-Speed Crash, Collision In Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — One driver was killed and another injured when two cars collided head-on in Marblehead Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:48 a.m. on Ocean Avenue.

Just before the crash, an officer spotted one of the cars involved, a small white SUV, speeding off of Marblehead Neck.

Both the SUV and the red pickup truck involved had severe front end damage.

The driver of the pickup truck was apparently conscious at the scene and taken to an area hospital. The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity or age of the victim was not yet known.

Witnesses at the scene said they overheard police say the SUV’s driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

Officially, police have not announced what caused the crash. Massachusetts State Police are investigating.