Julian Edelman, Isaiah Thomas To Appear In ESPN The Magazine’s ‘Body Issue’

June 27, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, Julian Edelman, NBA, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston Sports

As the sports calendar turns to summer, ESPN The Magazine is set to release one of its more prominent, exciting annual publications: the annual “Body Issue.” And to continue the tradition of representing New England-based pro athletes in the issue, Julian Edelman and Isaiah Thomas are among the 23 athletes featured in this year’s series.

“I’ve been counted out my whole life because of my size,” said Isaiah while posing in a preview video for the issue on ESPN.

In true Edelman fashion, the Patriots wideout joked, “My body is my temple. That’s why I like to feed it burgers. Only one burger away, to keep the conditioning away.”

Edelman joins Rob Gronkowski in 2011 as the second Patriots player to appear in the issue. Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork was featured in the 2016 edition as a member of the Houston Texans.

dl julian edelman and isaiah thomas split Julian Edelman, Isaiah Thomas To Appear In ESPN The Magazines Body Issue

(L-R) Julian Edelman, Isaiah Thomas (Photos: Jim Rogash/Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Among other NFL players featured in 2017 are the Eagles’ Zach Ertz and the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott. Notable past appearances from NFL stars include Adrian Peterson, Antonio Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr., while NBA stars like Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, and Blake Griffin have also appeared.

Other 2017 featured athletes with Boston ties is former Bruins star Joe Thornton, who jokes about his abs in the video. In the past, Olympic gymnast and Needham native Aly Raisman appeared in 2011 and Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara appeared in 2009.

