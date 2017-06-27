WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
15 Inmates Indicted In Souza-Baranowski Prison Riot

June 27, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Prison Riot, Shirley, Souza-Baranowski

SHIRLEY, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Fifteen inmates at a maximum-security prison in central Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with a riot earlier this year that destroyed a housing unit.

According to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, the inmates were indicted on charges including vandalism, malicious destruction and disturbing a correctional institution.

The riot at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in January started with a fight between two inmates and escalated when 47 other inmates refused to return to their cells. Officials say inmates used fire extinguishers to destroy computers and camera systems.

souza14 15 Inmates Indicted In Souza Baranowski Prison Riot

The aftermath of a prison riot at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley. (Photo credit: Mass. Department of Corrections)

Prison officials say the disturbance ended three hours later after a state police response team filled the unit with pepper spray.

The inmates indicted were identified as Edwin Marrero, 24; Chad Hickey, 33; John Campbell, 32; Julio Leiva, 29; Luis Robles, 29; Jason Mullen, 37; Alexander Soto, 23; Eugenio Rivera, 31; John Walker, 25; Vincent Dzierwinski, 29; Thomas Tibbetts, 24; Manuel Eusebio, 38; Tyler Bassett, 30; Brendon Cain, 23; and Elizer Cruz, 28.

souza13 15 Inmates Indicted In Souza Baranowski Prison Riot

The aftermath of a prison riot at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley in January 2017. (Photo credit: Mass. Department of Corrections)

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez had been an inmate at the prison at the time.   He was not involved in the riot.  Hernandez killed himself in his cell in April.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

