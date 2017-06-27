In Joe Morrow, Bruins Set To Lose Yet Another Piece Of Tyler Seguin Trade

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Trading Tyler Seguin turned out to be a rather dreadful decision for the Boston Bruins.

This much was true regardless of what the Bruins chose to do with defenseman Joe Morrow, of course. Still, the Bruins’ decision to not tender a qualifying offer to Morrow means that the 24-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer.

Morrow failed to make an impact in his three seasons with Boston. He’s played in 65 total games, notching nine points (2-7-9) and registering a minus-8 rating. He played in five of the Bruins’ six postseason games this year, registering one assist.

So, the loss of Morrow in a vacuum is not noteworthy. But combined with the rest of the return for Tyler Seguin (who’s gone on to score 133 goals with 173 assists in his four seasons in Dallas), the picture only continues to look worse for the Bruins.

Here’s what happened to the players who went to Boston in the Seguin trade.

LOUI ERIKSSON

The Swede was a useful player for Boston, scoring 62 goals with 85 assists in 224 games for the Bruins. Despite being on the fringe of the playoff picture and well outside the area of actually contending, the Bruins opted to not trade Eriksson at both the 2015 and 2016 trade deadlines. He left as a free agent last summer to sign with Vancouver. MATT FRASER

Fraser scored five goals in 38 regular-season games for Boston, but his memorable Bruins moment came when he scored the overtime game-winner against Montreal in his first career NHL playoff game in 2014. He finished that postseason with a goal and an assist in four games. The Bruins lost Fraser for nothing after putting him on waivers in December 2014. The Oilers claimed him. He’s played in just 36 NHL games since the move. JOE MORROW

Morrow actually had an impressive first season with the AHL Providence Bruins, scoring six goals and racking up 23 assists for 29 points in 56 games. But his offense never popped after that, and he’ll be departing the Bruins organization this summer. REILLY SMITH

The good news for the Bruins: They still have a player on their roster who came from a trade of Reilly Smith. The bad news: It’s Jimmy Hayes. Smith put forth a 20-goal season in his debut season with Boston at just 22 years old, but he followed it up with a 13-goal output. So the Bruins traded him to Florida for Hayes, who has tallied 34 points in 133 games and has struggled to consistently stay out of the press box as a healthy scratch.

Then-GM Peter Chiarelli and the Bruins brain trust gave up a dynamic, young, offensively gifted player who was under team control at a reasonable cost for six years. In return they got three decent years from a veteran winger in Eriksson before losing him for nothing, three subpar seasons from a young defenseman in Morrow, 40 games from a young winger in Fraser before giving him up for free, and a couple of OK seasons from another winger in Smith.

Smith has now turned into Hayes, who is the only thing the Bruins can claim to have left from the fateful trade of Seguin in the summer of 2013.

This was a most putrid trade. So here’s a look at the men who decided it was necessary.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.