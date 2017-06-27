LA-Boston Flight Diverted To Denver Due To Disruptive Passenger

WEATHER ALERT: Scattered Showers, Storms Forecast | BlogRadar | App

June 27, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Anna Meiler, disruptive passenger, Flight Diverted, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger became disruptive.

The flight, #2507, left LAX around 10:35 p.m. Monday night. It landed in Denver around 2:45 a.m. and was met by Denver Police, who removed and arrested the man.

Passengers said they witnessed some type of verbal altercation, but they didn’t know what was wrong.

“We look up, we see two guys kind of talking, and we’re all looking and asking questions,” one passenger told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler. “And then it just kind of progresses until there’s attendants coming and taking care of it.”

Cell phone video shows that person being taken off of the flight.

“You could just tell there was something wrong,” another passenger said. “I don’t know, drinking, just abnormal behavior, I don’t known.

The plane was at the gate for around 45 minutes while the man and his luggage were removed.

“He walked off very peacefully,” said another man who was on board. “I wasn’t expecting that, to be honest with you.”

The flight landed safely at Logan Airport around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Passengers said they were about three hours late, but just happy to have arrived safely–and praised American Airlines for the way they handled the situation.

It wasn’t yet known if that man faced any charges.

