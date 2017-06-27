WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Molly Bish’s Family Releases New Video Seeking Info About Her Death

June 27, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Molly Bish, Warren

WARREN (AP) — The family of a teenage lifeguard who vanished from her post at a Massachusetts pond in 2000 has released a new video on the 17th anniversary of the disappearance.

Molly Bish was 16 when she disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000.

mollybish Molly Bishs Family Releases New Video Seeking Info About Her Death

Molly Bish. (Family photo)

Her remains were found in the woods of Palmer about five miles away in 2003.

Investigators think she was abducted and killed, but no one has ever been charged with her death.

In the 6-minute video released Monday, her mother, Magi Bish, speaks directly to the abductor about the day her daughter disappeared.

The video also includes interviews with Molly’s sister and brother, and a state police investigator.

It ends with an appeal for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

