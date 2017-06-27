Best Flower Beds In Boston

Boston is a sea of flowers and beautifully groomed gardens among the coastal seaside splendor. There are flower beds abounding in and around the city. From rose gardens and flowering trees to vast perennial beds and flowering shrubs, the colors and variety of blooms is stunning. Take a walk around one of the beautiful landscapes and enjoy the serenity.



4 Charles St.Boston, MA 02114(617) 635-4505 Throughout this lovely public park, there are a vast number of blooming flowers and flowering shrub beds. The flower beds are scrupulously cared for and meticulously groomed. The landscape offers the breathtaking backdrop of the city skyline and the tranquility of the Swan Boat pond. A Swan Boat ride around the calm pond lends a beautiful tour of the landscape and flowering beds along the banks of the pond.



www.arboretum.harvard.edu 125 The ArborwayBoston, MA 02130(617) 524-1718 Known for the rustic and natural beauty of the landscape, the Arnold Arboretum, which is the oldest arboretum in North America, is a haven for those who enjoy the magnificence of blooming flowers, shrubs and trees. In addition to 160 species of lilacs, this sanctuary displays roses, rhododendrons, roses and a variety of wild flowers for visitors to enjoy. A casual stroll through the arboretum and picnic along the way makes for a lovely outing to enjoy the beauty of the vast flowering beds and displays.



www.emeraldnecklace.org Back Bay Fens Emerald Necklace125 The FenwayBoston, MA 02115(617) 522-2700 The Kelleher Rose Garden is part of the city's Emerald Necklace Conservancy and is filled with groomed walking paths and flowering beds. Located in the heart of the city at the Back Bay Fens, this beautifully cared for garden area displays over 1,500 roses in 200 different varieties to enjoy. The garden is open to the public from mid-April through October.

www.capecodlavenderfarm.com Weston Woods RoadHarwich, MA 02645(508) 432-8397 The Cape Cod Lavender Garden is 12 acres of secluded beauty that has 14,000 plants to watch grow and bloom. The wafting scent of lavender fills the air. The garden is bordered by 60 acres of conservation land, which adds to the seclusion and beauty of the walking trails. Located on Cape Cod, this oasis of lavender is a quick 80 mile ride south of the city. There is a quaint shop on the property where visitors can buy lavender plants for their own garden and other lavender infused products.



www.gardnermuseum.org 25 Evans WayBoston, MA 02115(617) 566-1401 Among the museum's 2,500 paintings, sculptures, tapestries, furniture, manuscripts and rare books, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a unique display of blooming flowers within the inner courtyard, a perfect choice to visit on a hot summer day. The museum is a three-story, 15th-century Venetian-style palace surrounded by a spectacular sunny, flower-enhanced courtyard. The always-blooming indoor garden is magnificent. A special flowering display happens at the museum annually during March and April when the Hanging Nasturtiums are in bloom in the courtyard along with hyacinths, daffodils, cineraria, orchids, azaleas and other beautiful blooms.

