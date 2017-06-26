WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Weather Alert: Scattered Showers And Storms Expected Tuesday

June 26, 2017 11:59 PM By Eric Fisher
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Eric Fisher, weather

BOSTON (CBS) – After a near-perfect Monday, some stormy weather will return to the area on Tuesday. While still not humid out, there’s a potent disturbance in the upper atmosphere that will approach the area and help to produce scattered downpours and storms from late morning into Tuesday night, with the action gradually moving from west to east. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but since we’re now into vacation and summer camp season it’s always good to have a heads up on days to stay weather aware!

downpours Weather Alert: Scattered Showers And Storms Expected Tuesday

Simulated radar for Tuesday late afternoon shows odds favoring interior areas for heaviest rain and most widespread storm activity.

A few showers may develop as early as mid to late morning, but most of the activity is expected from early afternoon through the evening. Interior areas have the highest chance for strong to severe storms, which could include some spotty damaging wind gusts and hail. Any showers in summertime can be heavy, but flooding rain looks unlikely as the air mass is still pretty dry for this time of year. Briefly heavy rainfall but no significant flooding is expected.

impacts Weather Alert: Scattered Showers And Storms Expected Tuesday

Most of the day should be dry across far southeastern Massachusetts to the Cape and Islands, so a beach day is definitely possible in these spots! Any rain chances here will be much later, likely after sunset. Farther north keep a wary eye to the sky throughout the afternoon and always a good idea to head inside if you can hear thunder.

This particular disturbance is strong enough to keep activity going past sunset, so we’ll continue to watch for some downpours and rumbles into Tuesday night before drying out late.

