Weather Alert: Scattered Showers And Storms Expected Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) – After a near-perfect Monday, some stormy weather will return to the area on Tuesday. While still not humid out, there’s a potent disturbance in the upper atmosphere that will approach the area and help to produce scattered downpours and storms from late morning into Tuesday night, with the action gradually moving from west to east. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but since we’re now into vacation and summer camp season it’s always good to have a heads up on days to stay weather aware!

Simulated radar for Tuesday late afternoon shows odds favoring interior areas for heaviest rain and most widespread storm activity.

A few showers may develop as early as mid to late morning, but most of the activity is expected from early afternoon through the evening. Interior areas have the highest chance for strong to severe storms, which could include some spotty damaging wind gusts and hail. Any showers in summertime can be heavy, but flooding rain looks unlikely as the air mass is still pretty dry for this time of year. Briefly heavy rainfall but no significant flooding is expected.

Most of the day should be dry across far southeastern Massachusetts to the Cape and Islands, so a beach day is definitely possible in these spots! Any rain chances here will be much later, likely after sunset. Farther north keep a wary eye to the sky throughout the afternoon and always a good idea to head inside if you can hear thunder.

This particular disturbance is strong enough to keep activity going past sunset, so we’ll continue to watch for some downpours and rumbles into Tuesday night before drying out late.