Tom Brady Could Be In Line For New Contract This Summer

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite having a contract with the New England Patriots that runs through 2019, 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady may be in line for another extension.

The matter was discussed on Zolak & Bertrand, after ESPN’s Dan Graziano listed Brady as the third quarterback most likely to receive a new deal, after Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees.

“You can pretty much guarantee a two-year deal for Brady, coming down the pike here,” said Scott Zolak.

Brady signed a two-year extension with the Patriots in 2016 worth $41 million that included a $28 million signing bonus.

Graziano suggests the Patriots may offer Brady a re-worked deal that includes another signing bonus (between $25 million and $30 million), seeing as Brady’s base salary is only $1 million this season.

The hypothetical scenario of Brady receiving a new contract may also affect backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whose deal runs out after this year.

“It’s going to put it in Jimmy Garoppolo’s lap,” said Zolak. “And he’s either going to walk, or sign a two-year extension.”

Graziano also states that a new deal for Brady may set a precedent for any new offer that 38-year-old Drew Brees receives from the New Orleans Saints.

This hot topic originated after the recent mega-deal between Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders. Brady won’t see a contract of that size, nor does he need it, as the net worth of Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is a hefty number anyhow, we’re pretty sure.

Brady threw for 3,554 yards on 67.4 percent last season, throwing 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his 12 games played. He threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions in the postseason en route to earning his fifth Super Bowl title and fourth Super Bowl MVP Award.

Listen to the audio above!