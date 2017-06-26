WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Massachusetts Police Warn Of Snapchat’s New Map Feature

June 26, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Massachusetts State Police, SnapChat

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts state troopers are warning parents about a new feature on the app Snapchat.

The new “Snap Map” is raising privacy concerns. The feature allows users to share their location, making them trackable on a map to their friends.

State Police spokesman Dustin Fitch provided an example on his Facebook page that shows him at the agency’s headquarters in Framingham.

“It should cause some concern for those of you that have children using Snapchat,” he writes. “I’d recommend talking to your children about the concerns with sharing their location with strangers.”

You can change the settings of the “Snap Map” by pinching the camera screen with two fingers, then clicking the icon on the top right of the screen that gives users the “Ghost Mode” option or deciding who can see their location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch