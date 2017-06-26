Massachusetts Police Warn Of Snapchat’s New Map Feature

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts state troopers are warning parents about a new feature on the app Snapchat.

The new “Snap Map” is raising privacy concerns. The feature allows users to share their location, making them trackable on a map to their friends.

State Police spokesman Dustin Fitch provided an example on his Facebook page that shows him at the agency’s headquarters in Framingham.

“It should cause some concern for those of you that have children using Snapchat,” he writes. “I’d recommend talking to your children about the concerns with sharing their location with strangers.”

You can change the settings of the “Snap Map” by pinching the camera screen with two fingers, then clicking the icon on the top right of the screen that gives users the “Ghost Mode” option or deciding who can see their location.