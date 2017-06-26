WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
NH Shooting Ranges Shut Down After Bullet Hits Windshield

June 26, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: sig sauer academy

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say shooting ranges at Sig Sauer Academy facing Route 101 have been shut down for now following their investigation of the origin of a bullet that went through a driver’s windshield in Epping in April.

nh bullet and car NH Shooting Ranges Shut Down After Bullet Hits Windshield

Bullet hits a car while driving on Route 101 in New Hampshire. (WBZ-TV)

Kristen Burke, of Hampton, was driving on Route 101 between exits 7 and 8 when something struck and shattered her windshield on April 11. Workers replacing her windshield said they found .45-caliber bullet lodged in the dashboard. No one was hurt.

nh bullet NH Shooting Ranges Shut Down After Bullet Hits Windshield

The bullet that damaged a car windshield while it was driving down Route 101 in NH. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators said Monday that the round more than likely came from Sig Sauer. Police said although their investigation verified that rounds being fired from the ranges were falling out onto Route 101, the round in the windshield couldn’t have been fired from a pistol at the time Burke was traveling.

Police said the ranges have been shut down until a proper round retention system is installed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

