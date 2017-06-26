8-Year-Old Shot In Jamaica Plain Told Her Mother: ‘Mommy, I’m Bleeding’

BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot in Jamaica Plain over the weekend said she tried to shield her children when she heard gunshots.

Sandra Pereira spoke to WBZ-TV on Monday, one day after her daughter, Jakayla, was grazed by bullets in a Heath Street drive-by shooting.

“‘Mommy, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding, they shot me,'” Pereira recalled her daughter saying to her.

Police said a dark gray Honda Infiniti drove by the Haley apartment complex just after midnight Sunday and opened up 15 rounds on the crowd outside.

Jakayla ended up with two apparent graze wounds to her shoulder and side. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Pereira said Jakayla is still in the hospital.

“She’s not crying, she’s happy,” said the mother of six. “She wants to come home.”

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said, “We’re very fortunate, we could be talking about a young, 8-year-old child being buried.”

He continued to say that he worried about neighborhoods like Heath Street, especially because a 15-year-old was shot in the area a few weeks ago.

“Let’s all work together to make it a safe summer,” he added.

No arrests have been made yet but Pereira said she would like to see the shooter behind bars.

“He deserves to be in jail. My daughter could be dead.”