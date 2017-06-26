Maine Beaches Temporarily Cleared After Reported Shark Sighting

NECC Owner Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Deadly Meningitis OutbreakBarry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges.

2 Boston Area Tourists Brutally Beaten, Robbed In New OrleansTwo tourists from the Boston area were beaten and robbed in a brutal attack caught on surveillance video in New Orleans over the weekend.

Conley: Rachelle Bond 'Acted Reprehensibly,' But Gave Valuable TestimonyAfter Michael McCarthy was found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Bella Bond Monday morning, Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley defended the controversial deal prosecutors worked out with the girl's mother.

Massachusetts Police Warn Of Snapchat's New Map FeatureThe new “Snap Map” is raising privacy concerns.