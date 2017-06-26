WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Maine Beaches Temporarily Cleared After Reported Shark Sighting

June 26, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Maine, Sharks, Wells

WELLS, Maine (AP) — A reported shark sighting has created some excitement on a Maine beach.

Wells Police Sgt. Adam Shaw says local police cleared swimmers from the water Sunday afternoon as a precaution after the report of a shark near the Wells-Ogunquit town line.

He says swimmers were allowed back in the water at 3:15 p.m. at Wells Beach and Drake’s Island.

shark2 Maine Beaches Temporarily Cleared After Reported Shark Sighting

File photo of Lydia, a shark that was tagged off the New England coast in 2013. (Image Credit: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

Shaw says the initial report came from a paddleboarder who said the shark was as long or longer than his 12-foot board. A second report came from an individual who thought it was a harmless basking shark.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch