Lobster Weighing Over 20 Pounds Spotted In Logan Luggage

June 26, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Lobster, logan aiport, TSA

BOSTON (CBS) – TSA agents have found a number of strange things in luggage over the years, but their latest unusual discovery is uniquely New England.

A spokesman shared a photo Monday of a lobster weighing more than 20 pounds. The crustacean was detected in a checked bag in Terminal C (JetBlue) on Sunday morning.

Lobsters can travel in either carry-on or checked bags. They’re a common sight at New England airports, but this one was notable because of how large it is.

Another look at the large lobster (Image credit: TSA)

The TSA tells WBZ-TV that the lobster was traveling in a cooler and was alive and well.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rain Barclift says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Why is the TSA posting photos online of peoples private luggage if it’s ok to transport lobsters in luggage. Confirm it’s a lobster and move on.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. BlackandGoldMNBruinsFan says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      EXACTLY RIGHT???? Why the heck is it OK for TSA to not only post pictures…..but why the heck are they taking pictures of their agents going through private luggage in the first place?!?!?!

      Reply | Report comment
    2. John Van Stry says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      Yeah, they need to fire that TSA agent. He should be WORKING and not showing off other peoples PRIVATE property. He is abusing his position and his authority.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Jack Davis says:
        June 26, 2017 at 2:27 pm

        He is also abusing that lobster by removing it from the cold, moist cooler and exposing it to the dry air-conditioning in the airport. You KNOW he didn’t go right back in the cooler either. It’s too big a spectacle. That lobster might die before getting to its destination because of its time in the dry air.

  2. deenibeeni says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Lobsters can “travel”??? You make them sound like pets, or at least mules. Speaking of which, did someone check it for bags of dope?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Bill Snyder says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      Why not? Delta allows anything to gly with the passenger except snakes and chickens. Sometimes flying Delta is like riding in a Mexican Chicken Bus.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. Brus Al says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Fido (the lobster) filed a police report with local authorities alleging battery against the TSA agent.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Jeffrey Gee says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Yeah, but did they molest it like a grandma in a wheel chair and take it to the rape room?

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Gary Thompson says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    So what’s the problem?

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Mark John Ostrum says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Did they touch it’s junk?

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Jack Davis says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    So…. If my wife has some sexy undies, it would be OK for TSA to hold ’em up for a picture right? Silly me, I forgot it’s OK for the TSA to fondle my WIFE let alone stuff in the luggage.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Nota Newsa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Are they going to show photos of my family to the public too? What a bunch of sick pukes! No privacy, they are WAY out of line.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Mark Marchiafava says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    they can’t find bombs but they CAN find lobsters.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. anmnh says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Sad. This guy is more than 200 years old, born before trains and telephones and automobiles. Why handle him carelessly when he’s on his way to die in a pot somewhere?

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Doug Day says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I am absolutely stunned, astounded, and amazed…a white TSA employee

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Anne Sarah says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    What is the market priced of this here lobster?

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Anne Sarah says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    price

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Buddy Ernest George George says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    where was the drawn buttah?

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Hans Smith says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    T otally
    S tupid
    A hole

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Evald Nelson IV says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    So, even though they haven’t caught one terrorist, they’re proud of catching a lobster?
    So, should law enforcement agencies be proud of catching criminals that work for the TSA?
    Far more of those caught than illicit stuff out of someone’s bag.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Dave Fay says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    If it is legal and not against airport or airline rules to have a lobster in a checked bag, why is the TSA playing with and photographing someone’s personal private property? Does this mean the TSA can also open anyone’s bags and play with and photograph their underwear, sex toys or any other it legal items they just feel like playing with?

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Jason Leeman says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    The Boston TSA are the biggest goons in the country. They really think they are important like detaining people for 30 minutes to verify protein bars in a carry on.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Scott Brown says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Time to fire Michael McCarthy for taking selfies with the private property of passengers when no rules or laws were broken at all.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. #NATURAL #SOAP (@naturalsoap) says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Must be fake

    Reply | Report comment
  21. patriotsource says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Meanwhile, while this UNION TOOL TSA worker posed with a lobster (traveling legally) bombs, guns and drugs in other bags were successfully smuggled past him.

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Richard Snider says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    They also found some melted butter in another bag and had a party.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Enval Periodicity says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    So what we’re seeing here is a government official, after having violated the 5th Amendment rights of another citizen, publicly gloating over the private property of his victim… and the lamestream news story was centered around the “unusual find”.

    Lamestream Media, carrying leftist government water for generations!

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Peter Cowles says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    A through pat in order here…

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Chris Robbins says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    invasion of that traveler’s privacy.

    Reply | Report comment

