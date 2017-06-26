Lobster Weighing Over 20 Pounds Spotted In Logan Luggage

Massachusetts Police Warn Of Snapchat's New Map FeatureThe new “Snap Map” is raising privacy concerns.

Supreme Court Takes On Gay Wedding Cake CaseThe Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado.

Body Recovered From Taunton River; Police InvestigatingAn investigation is underway after a body was found in the Taunton River Monday morning.

Kitten Survives 6-Story Fall In Jamaica PlainA six-month-old cat was critically injured after taking a tumble out of a sixth-floor window on Parker Street in Jamaica Plain.