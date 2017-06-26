Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Named To NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team

BOSTON (CBS) — After providing a handful of highlights and displaying some promising upside as a rookie, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team on Monday.

The third overall pick at the 2016 NBA Draft saw action in 78 regular season games for Boston, including 20 starts. Brown’s scoring averaged jumped from 6.6 points per game to 10 points per game in those 20 starts, including his regular-season high of 20 points in a win over the Orlando Magic on January 27.

Brown was one of the few Celtics players to play well in their Eastern Conference Finals defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging nine points on 59 percent shooting over the five-game series. He scored a postseason career-high 19 points in Game 2, hitting seven of his 11 shots in the Boston loss.

The 20-year-old joins Celtics teammates Marcus Smart (2014-15) and Kelly Olynyk (2013-14) as recent Boston rookies to earn Second Team honors.

Brown was joined on the All-Rookie Second Team by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric and center Joel Embiid, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez received All-Rookie First Team honors.