Isaiah Thomas Isn’t Happy That Avery Bradley Wasn’t Named To NBA All-Defensive Team

BOSTON (CBS) — Avery Bradley is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, but he wasn’t named to either of the NBA’s All-Defensive teams on Monday.

That has one of his Celtics teammates a bit befuddled.

After the league announced the All-Defensive First and Second teams on Monday afternoon, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to display his dismay with the league.

Damn Avery, Smart or Jae didn't get all defense??? That's a JOKE!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

How the hell is Avery Bradley not on the all defensive team?? That's crazy!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

Bradley was a first-teamer last season and did get 14 first team votes this year (he also finished 10th highest in voting total) but it wasn’t enough to claim one of the four available guard spots on this year’s teams. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was the only Eastern Conference guard to make the cut on either team, landing a spot on the second team.

While Bradley played some spectacular defense against the likes of Jimmy Butler and John Wall during Boston’s playoff run, he did miss 27 games due to injury during the regular season, which likely cost him a spot on one of the two All-Defensive teams.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who scored 70 points against Boston while Bradley was injured, shared Thomas’ view after the All-Defensive teams were announced.

No Avery Bradley all-defense?! On the behalf of the players… he deserves it! — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 26, 2017

Golden State’s Draymond Green, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, L.A. Clippers’ Chris Paul, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and Houston’s Patrick Beverley all earned spots on the NBA’s All-Defensive first team.