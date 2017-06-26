WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Brockton Woman Arraigned In Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

June 26, 2017 1:00 PM
BROCKTON (AP) — A Brockton woman charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the home they shared was arraigned Monday.

Prosecutors accused 53-year-old Kirsten Smith of murdering 52-year-0ld Scott Benoit in Brockton District Court on Monday.

Kristen Smith during her arraignment Monday morning (WBZ-TV)

Police responded to the couple’s home on Friday afternoon where they found Benoit suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. He was found lying near the front door of their Maguire Road house with a trail of blood behind him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott Benoit. (WBZ-TV)

State and local police interviewed Smith until late Friday when she was charged.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office says a knife was also found at the scene.

A woman allegedly killed her boyfriend inside a Brockton home. (Image Credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

Both sides in court agreed the Smith stabbed Benoit.

Smith’s defense, though, said she did it out of self-defense because Benoit was strangling her.

They also said that Smith had called police in the past to report his abuse.

Kirsten Smith being taken into custody. (Image Credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

Plymouth County DA Tim Smith stated after the arraignment that even if the stabbing was done in self-defense, Smith still could have saved Benoit’s life by calling the police sooner.

The death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

