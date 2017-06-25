Police Search For Victim In Esplanade Assault, Robbery

BOSTON (CBS) — State Police are looking for the victim of an attack on the Esplanade from Tuesday night.

Witnesses called police when they saw four people assaulting a man and stealing his bike on the bike path around 8:30 p.m.

By the time police arrived, the victim had already left.

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say they have strong leads on the other two suspects. It is possible that all four suspects are juveniles.

Police released two pictures of the victim in order to help identify him. One photo is from before the incident, the second is from after where he no longer has a bike.

The bike has since been recovered from the first two suspects.

Anyone who knows the victim is asked to call State Police at 617-727-6780.