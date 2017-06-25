Keller @ Large: Gov. Baker’s Plans For 2018

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker sat down with WBZ analyst Jon Keller last week to talk about some current issues–but in part two of Jon’s interview, he focused on the future.

The big question is when Gov. Baker will announce his plans for 2018. Will he run for Governor of the Commonwealth again?

“[Lt. Gov.] Karyn Polito and I have talked about discussing that over the summer, and some time this fall we’ll make that decision,” the governor told Keller. “We’re really focused on the day job, Jon.”

He said the first time around, he and Polito ran specifically on improving the economy, issues on which he said they have “a long way to go”–but when Jon suggested there’s not really any suspense about Baker’s 2018 decision, the governor said “there’s always suspense.”

Jon also asked Gov. Baker’s opinion on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is going to be up for re-election in 2018.

“She’s been very helpful to me on a number of issues that matter here in Massachusetts,” Gov. Baker said. “I continue to believe that, I’m a Republican, we have a Democrat-dominated legislature and a Democrat delegation, but if there are places and spaces where we can work together to improve the Commonwealth’s economy and the Commonwealth’s quality of life, we’re going to take those, and that’s just the way we roll.”

As for whether or not she’d have his support, Gov. Baker said he would be focused on his own race.

Keller and Baker also talked about education spending and the recent downgrading of the state’s bond rating.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.