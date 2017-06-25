Florida Man Arrested In Quincy Stabbing

QUINCY (CBS) — A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday after Quincy Police say he stabbed a man early Saturday morning.
Bruce Gorzynski is charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Quincy Police say he stabbed a 22-year-old man in the chest around 1:30 a.m. on Rogers Street.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, is in critical but stable condition. Police weren’t sure if Gorzynski knew him, but some of the people with Gorzynski did.
Witnesses said Gorzynski, the victim, and several others were involved in a fight–and that, after the 22-year-old was stabbed, they got into a dark SUV.
One witness snapped a photo of that SUV, and Quincy Police gave out the license plate number to other departments.
Braintree Police found the vehicle and arrested Gorzynski.
Gorzynski is due in Quincy District Court Monday.