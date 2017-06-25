8-Year-Old Girl Shot In Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) — An eight-year-old girl was shot overnight.

Boston Police responded to a call about a person shot on Heath Street around 12:11 a.m. Sunday. They found the little girl with two apparent graze wounds to her shoulder and side.

They said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“We’re just fortunate no one died last night,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said.

Evans said the girl was outside the Haley Apartments just after midnight with a bunch of other people when she was hit by bullet fragments.

Police said a dark gray Honda Infiniti drove by the apartments and opened up 15 rounds on the crowd outside.

“I think it was just a hot night in the city, a lot of people out,” Evans said. “It’s hard. Those housing developments, they can be a hot place to live, and a lot of people are out gathering late at night, and then the young kids are running around having a good time.”

He said those kids shouldn’t have to worry about getting shot.

“Everybody was worried about the tall ships, everybody will be worried about July 4. I worry every day what happens in the neighborhoods, and about what happened last night happening. That’s the stuff since midnight that it kept me awake, and it keeps me awake every night when I see these young victims getting hit by gunfire.”

This neighborhood has already had an increase in police presence since a 15-year-old was shot a few weeks ago.

One neighbor said more police won’t help. Instead, they need more community programming.

Another,, is a family friend of the 8-year-old girl.

Originally, “I thought it was fireworks,” she told WBZ-TV.

The bullet holes from the shooting can now be seen on a door.

No arrests have yet been made. Police recovered a number of casings, and are looking for the gray Infiniti they believe to be involved.

Evans said they’re welcoming tips.

“If people aren’t outraged by an 8-year-old, then we all gotta step up,” he said.

Police also said a second shooting took place on Brandon Street in Roxbury on Sunday morning as well. A 24-year-old man was injured but is expected to survive.

Officials do not believe the two incidents are connected.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports