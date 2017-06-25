WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Boston Police Officers Shave Their Heads At Buzz Off For Kids Event

June 25, 2017 11:56 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — Some members of the Boston Police Department got a new look Sunday.

The officers will be sporting buzz cuts after Sunday’s Buzz Off For Kids event by One Mission.

Police officers taking part in Buzz Off For Kids (WBZ-TV)

The fundraising event doubles as a way to show solidarity for children who have no choice but to lose their hair.

Police officers shaving their heads for a cause (WBZ-TV)

One boy at the event explained more about why he was there.

“My grandfather in 2011 he died of cancer and I don’t want kids to feel left out with no hair too,” said Phil Coleman.

Since 2010, the Buzz Off has raised $5.7 million to support 7,000 cancer patients and their families.

