Boston Police Officers Shave Their Heads At Buzz Off For Kids Event

BOSTON (CBS) — Some members of the Boston Police Department got a new look Sunday.
The officers will be sporting buzz cuts after Sunday’s Buzz Off For Kids event by One Mission.
The fundraising event doubles as a way to show solidarity for children who have no choice but to lose their hair.
One boy at the event explained more about why he was there.
“My grandfather in 2011 he died of cancer and I don’t want kids to feel left out with no hair too,” said Phil Coleman.
Since 2010, the Buzz Off has raised $5.7 million to support 7,000 cancer patients and their families.