Sox Manager Farrell Ejected In Seventh Inning

June 24, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, John Farrell

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager John Farrell has been ejected in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Farrell came out to argue after third-base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief, called a balk on Boston’s Fernando Abad with Cameron Maybin on third.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia immediately came charging in, pointing to home plate when the balk was called. Kole Calhoun, the batter, stepped out and home plate ump Ryan Blakney appeared to raise his hands, signaling time. Farrell came charging out.

The umpires then met for a minute or so and allowed the run. Farrell then got in a heated argument with Miller and was tossed for his first ejection of the season.

