‘Strong Suspect’ Identified After Brutal NH Beating Caught On Camera

Rochester, NH Police Address Delay In Planet Fitness Attack ArrestIt's been nearly one month since an 18-year-old woman was attacked by a man in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness, but the suspect has still not been arrested.

Archaeologists Digging For The Past At House Of Paul Revere's CousinThe City of Boston Archaeology Program is looking at a space by the Pierce-Hichborn House for the first time. The house was built in 1711.

Car Hits Truck Head-On In Methuen, Leaving 1 DeadOne person was killed and another seriously hurt in a horrific three-vehicle crash in Methuen Tuesday morning.

Woman Hurt In North End Chimney CollapseA woman had to be rescued from her North End roof after the chimney holding up her hammock collapsed on top of her.