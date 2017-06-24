‘Strong Suspect’ Identified After Brutal NH Beating Caught On Camera

June 24, 2017 9:00 AM
ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire say they have a “strong suspect” identified and expect to make an arrest soon after a young woman was attacked in a gym parking lot.

Surveillance video captured the June 12 incident at Planet Fitness.

attack Strong Suspect Identified After Brutal NH Beating Caught On Camera

Surveillance video shows man attacking woman outside Rochester, NH gym (Image from Rochester PD)

Eighteen-year-old Erin McCarthy was walking to her car around 10 p.m. when a man got out of his car, walked up behind her and punched McCarthy 39 times.

McCarthy did not suffer major injuries, but was left bruised following the attack.

mccarthy3 Strong Suspect Identified After Brutal NH Beating Caught On Camera

Erin McCarthy was attacked outside of a Planet Fitness in Rochester, NH (WBZ-TV)

On Friday, police say they have identified a “strong suspect,” and believe they will make an arrest in the upcoming days.

“We are confident there will be a conclusion to this case in the near future,” Rochester Police said.

