WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Celtics @ 7: Could Boston Add Paul George And Gordon Hayward?

June 24, 2017 12:30 PM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, celtics @ 7, NBA

BOSTON (CBS) – What a week for the NBA. Jimmy Butler and Dwight Howard were traded, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul elected for free agency, the Cavaliers parted ways with general manager David Griffin, and more.

For the Celtics, it seemed they were at the center of it all draft night.

Boston used the third overall pick on Duke forward Jayson Tatum after dealing the first selection to the Sixers, and the C’s then added SMU forward Semi Ojeleye (No. 37), Arizona guard Kadeem Allen (No. 53), and California guard Jabari Bird (No. 56) in the second round.

And, of course, the Celts were attached to trade speculation concerning Pacers superstar Paul George and Knicks stud big Kristaps Porzingis.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman made waves on the web Friday with the following report:

Kaufman took to the 98.5 The Sports Hub airwaves Saturday morning and provided the latest on his report, as well as the financial viability of a George extension.

CBSBoston.com Celtics writer Brian Robb joined the program to hit on the George discussion, Gordon Hayward’s future in free agency, the Tatum selection, and why Boston preferred him to the likes of Josh Jackson and Jonathan Isaac.

Enjoy the full podcast above. 

More from Adam Kaufman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch