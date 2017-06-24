Celtics @ 7: Could Boston Add Paul George And Gordon Hayward?

BOSTON (CBS) – What a week for the NBA. Jimmy Butler and Dwight Howard were traded, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul elected for free agency, the Cavaliers parted ways with general manager David Griffin, and more.

For the Celtics, it seemed they were at the center of it all draft night.

Boston used the third overall pick on Duke forward Jayson Tatum after dealing the first selection to the Sixers, and the C’s then added SMU forward Semi Ojeleye (No. 37), Arizona guard Kadeem Allen (No. 53), and California guard Jabari Bird (No. 56) in the second round.

And, of course, the Celts were attached to trade speculation concerning Pacers superstar Paul George and Knicks stud big Kristaps Porzingis.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman made waves on the web Friday with the following report:

Take this FWIW: Hearing #Celtics in position to deal 4 George with 3-yr ext in place, but will depend on signing Hayward 1st. Lotsa dominos. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

Kaufman took to the 98.5 The Sports Hub airwaves Saturday morning and provided the latest on his report, as well as the financial viability of a George extension.

CBSBoston.com Celtics writer Brian Robb joined the program to hit on the George discussion, Gordon Hayward’s future in free agency, the Tatum selection, and why Boston preferred him to the likes of Josh Jackson and Jonathan Isaac.

