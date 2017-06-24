Josh Jackson Fires Wild First Pitch Before Diamondbacks Game

BOSTON (CBS) – After his refusal to work out for Celtics executives in advance of the NBA Draft, Josh Jackson didn’t exactly endear himself to basketball fans in Boston.

So the former Kansas forward and new Phoenix Sun’s viral moment Friday night may have brought a smile to the face of Celtics fans.

Jackson threw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Friday, and fired the ball juuuuust a bit wide.

The Suns also shared video of the pitch on Twitter.

Josh Jackson on a basketball court, 🔥.

Josh Jackson on a pitching mound, ¯_(ツ)_/¯ . pic.twitter.com/UlapH6HTHi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 24, 2017

Jackson was reportedly a target of the Celtics, who had the No. 3 pick entering Thursday’s draft.

But the team struggled to get him in for pre-draft workout. And while Celtics officials were flying to California after finally scheduled workout, they learned while in transit that Jackon’s camp had canceled the session.

“There was something that he didn’t want to play for the Celtics,” Celtics GM Danny Ainge told reporters.

With their third pick, Boston selected Duke’s Jayson Tatum.