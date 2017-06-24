WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

I-Team Investigates Possible Sexual Assault

June 24, 2017 8:22 PM By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under: Attempted Sexual Assault, Home Depot, Sexual Assault

BOSTON (CBS) — The I-Team is investigating a possible sexual assault at a Home Depot store.

The report comes from the Home Depot location in Dorchester at the South Bay Center.

Boston Police were on the scene at the store Friday evening investigating the reports.

A store spokesperson told WBZ-TV News that the store is cooperating.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of customers and employees,” the store said.

The store is not commenting further.

Sources tell the I-Team that the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating the incident.

More details will be given when available.

