Cambridge Auction Featured Artifacts From Notorious GangstersArtifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters were auctioned-off this weekend.

Roslindale Man Injured In Needham Hit And RunPolice are searching for the driver of a Needham hit and run that left a Roslindale man with injuries.

Minivan Crashes Onto MBTA Station Stairs After Police ChaseA minivan attempting to evade police crashed and ended up on the stairs of an MBTA station in Raldolph on Saturday.

Seth Moulton Town Hall Briefly Interrupted By Audience Member OutburstMassachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton had to pause during his Town Hall event on Saturday in Beverly as a man in the audience interrupted with a heated outburst.