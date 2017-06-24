WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Man’s Family Reacts To News Of Alleged Murder By Girlfriend Inside Brockton Home

June 24, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Brockton Murder

BROCKTON (CBS) – The family of the victim who was allegedly murdered by his live-in girlfriend is in shock over the news.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, police received a 911 call about the stabbing on Maguire Road where Kirsten Smith, 53, lived with 52-year-old Scott Benoit.

Benoit was found dead inside the home with a stab wound to the chest.

Police have arrested a woman and charged her with fatally stabbing her boyfriend inside the couple’s Brockton home.

brockton fatal stabbing 1 ctsy marc vasconcellos Mans Family Reacts To News Of Alleged Murder By Girlfriend Inside Brockton Home

A woman allegedly killed her boyfriend inside a Brockton home. (Image Credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

Officers found a knife and other evidence at the scene.

WBZ-TV news was able to reach Benoit’s daughter Jessica. She said she and her family are in shock.

“This is really devastating for not only his family, but anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was an incredible and giving person and deserves to be remembered in a positive light. Both my dad and Kirsten were loved and respected and we’re all still in shock,” Benoit said.

Benoit had five children, graduated from Taunton High School and worked as an addiction counselor. He even worked at a homeless shelter.

Neighbors say they’re surprised something like this could happen in their normally quiet neighborhood.

Smith was arrested and charged with murder after being interviewed by police late Friday.

No motive has been established and she is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

