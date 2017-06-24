Man’s Family Reacts To News Of Alleged Murder By Girlfriend Inside Brockton Home

BROCKTON (CBS) – The family of the victim who was allegedly murdered by his live-in girlfriend is in shock over the news.

Daughter of Brockton man allegedly murdered by his girlfriend tells #wbz the family is in shock and devastated. Live at 11 pic.twitter.com/DNSyNbffaY — Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) June 25, 2017

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, police received a 911 call about the stabbing on Maguire Road where Kirsten Smith, 53, lived with 52-year-old Scott Benoit.

Benoit was found dead inside the home with a stab wound to the chest.

Police have arrested a woman and charged her with fatally stabbing her boyfriend inside the couple’s Brockton home.

Officers found a knife and other evidence at the scene.

WBZ-TV news was able to reach Benoit’s daughter Jessica. She said she and her family are in shock.

“This is really devastating for not only his family, but anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was an incredible and giving person and deserves to be remembered in a positive light. Both my dad and Kirsten were loved and respected and we’re all still in shock,” Benoit said.

Benoit had five children, graduated from Taunton High School and worked as an addiction counselor. He even worked at a homeless shelter.

Neighbors say they’re surprised something like this could happen in their normally quiet neighborhood.

Smith was arrested and charged with murder after being interviewed by police late Friday.

No motive has been established and she is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.