Lynn Store Owner Fights Off Attempted Robber

June 23, 2017 6:07 PM By Beth Germano
LYNN (CBS) — “Me? I work hard, I don’t want to give him money.”

Azhar Ali, a Lynn convenience store owner, said that was his simple thought process when he refused to be a victim during an attempted robbery.

It motivated him to fight back when a would-be thief entered his store and pushed a knife to his stomach on Wednesday.

“He said ‘open the drawer, open the drawer.’ I said ‘no just tell me what you need.’ ‘No, I need money,” Ali recalled.

Azhar Ali, a Lynn convenience store owner who fought of an attempted robber. (WBZ-TV)

The threats were caught on eight store surveillance cameras. The knife is seen in the robber’s hand as Ali began to fight back.

“For a few seconds, I was confused but then I said, ‘no I can deal with him’ so I don’t want to let him go.'”

Police said the suspect is 41-year-old Joel Peralta, and he wasn’t alone.

According to Ali, 45-year-old Tanya Hernandez was keeping watch outside making sure no one else entered.

Ironically, Ali said he knows both suspects. They’ve come into his store several times before, even taking items at times with a promise to pay later.

As Peralta allegedly flailed away, all Ali received was a small cut on his finger.

lynnowner2 Lynn Store Owner Fights Off Attempted Robber

Surveillance video of a Lynn store clerk fighting off an attempted robber (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Police)

Ali was able to push Peralta all the way outside and kept him pinned down for several minutes on the sidewalk until police arrived.

The 911 call was made by employee at a nearby Dunkin Donuts who witnessed it all.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Ali added, “I said listen, it’s not going to happen, he won’t go anywhere until the cop comes.”

