Report: Red Sox Claim Doug Fister Off Waivers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have reportedly added a reinforcement to the pitching staff.
According to SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox have claimed pitcher Doug Fister.
Fister had been released by the Angels organization after posting a 4.02 ERA over three appearances in Triple-A.
The 33-year-old right-hander has started 199 games in his MLB career, posting a 77-76 record to go with a 3.60 ERA. He’s played for the Mariners, Tigers, Nationals and Astros at the big league level.
Last season, he went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA for Houston.