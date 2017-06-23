WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Report: Red Sox Claim Doug Fister Off Waivers

June 23, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Doug Fister, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have reportedly added a reinforcement to the pitching staff.

According to SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox have claimed pitcher Doug Fister.

Fister had been released by the Angels organization after posting a 4.02 ERA over three appearances in Triple-A.

The 33-year-old right-hander has started 199 games in his MLB career, posting a 77-76 record to go with a 3.60 ERA. He’s played for the Mariners, Tigers, Nationals and Astros at the big league level.

Last season, he went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA for Houston.

