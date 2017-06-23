David Ortiz’s No. 34 To Be Retired Prior To Friday’s Game At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz will join select company Friday night.

The Red Sox slugger’s No. 34 will be retired during a ceremony prior to Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park.

His number will be the 11th in franchise history to be retired.

Ortiz played 14 seasons in Boston, hitting 483 home runs for the Red Sox and 541 in his career, which included a tenure in Minnesota. He also racked up 1,530 RBI and countless clutch hits with the Red Sox, leading the team to three World Series titles.

But Ortiz was also known for his presence off the field. He famously told Fenway Park at the first Red Sox game following the Boston Marathon bombings that “This is our f—— city.”

Accolades have piled up for Ortiz following his retirement last fall.

City officials dedicated a bridge in his honor, and on Thursday officially changed Yawkey Way Extension near Fenway Park to David Ortiz Drive.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. Friday night as the ceremonies will get underway a short time later.

Ortiz’s No. 34 will be added to the right field façade at Fenway Park alongside the numbers of Bobby Doerr, Joe Cronin, Johnny Pesky, Carl Yastrzemski, Ted Williams, Jim Rice, Wade Boggs, Carlton Fisk, Jackie Robinson, and Ortiz’s former teammate Pedro Martinez.