David Ortiz’s No. 34 To Be Retired Prior To Friday’s Game At Fenway Park

June 23, 2017 10:33 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz will join select company Friday night.

The Red Sox slugger’s No. 34 will be retired during a ceremony prior to Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park.

David Ortiz’s number 34 will be retired at Fenway Park Friday night. (WBZ-TV)

His number will be the 11th in franchise history to be retired.

David Ortiz following the final game of his career, which took place during the 2016 playoffs. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ortiz played 14 seasons in Boston, hitting 483 home runs for the Red Sox and 541 in his career, which included a tenure in Minnesota. He also racked up 1,530 RBI and countless clutch hits with the Red Sox, leading the team to three World Series titles.

Carl Stevens: A Salute To David Ortiz

But Ortiz was also known for his presence off the field. He famously told Fenway Park at the first Red Sox game following the Boston Marathon bombings that “This is our f—— city.”

David Ortiz addresses the crowd before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals on April 20, 2013. (Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox)

Accolades have piled up for Ortiz following his retirement last fall.

City officials dedicated a bridge in his honor, and on Thursday officially changed Yawkey Way Extension near Fenway Park to David Ortiz Drive.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. Friday night as the ceremonies will get underway a short time later.

Ortiz’s No. 34 will be added to the right field façade at Fenway Park alongside the numbers of Bobby Doerr, Joe Cronin, Johnny Pesky, Carl Yastrzemski, Ted Williams, Jim Rice, Wade Boggs, Carlton Fisk, Jackie Robinson, and Ortiz’s former teammate Pedro Martinez.

