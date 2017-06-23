Isaiah Thomas Feeling Better, But No Decision On Potential Hip Surgery

BOSTON (CBS) — Lost in the kerfuffle of the NBA Draft is that Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered up a quick update on Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury on Thursday night.

Boston’s leading scorer was shut down at halftime of Game 2 of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers when his lingering hip injury became too much to play through. Stevens said his All-Star point guard is feeling a lot better and is rehabbing the injury in Seattle, but no decision has been made on potential surgery. That decision won’t come for a few more weeks.

“He has his follow-up appointment here in a couple of weeks to determine next course of action. And nothing’s determined after that,” said Stevens. “He hasn’t done a lot, physically, and will be off his feet until that next appointment, or won’t be doing any basketball.”

Thomas met with hip specialists after the season ended and he and the Celtics opted to try the rest route before making a decision on surgery.

The 5-foot-8 guard was named to the All-NBA second team after averaging 28.9 points per game during the regular season. He went on to average 23.3 points over his 15 postseason games.