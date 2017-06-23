DA Appeals Decision To Vacate Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction

June 23, 2017 12:23 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – The Bristol County district attorney has filed an appeal of the decision to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Thomas Quinn is asking a single justice of the state Supreme Court to overturn the trial judge’s ruling vacating Hernandez’s conviction.

Hernandez’s conviction was vacated after he committed suicide while his case was on appeal.

Quinn argues that the ruling was based on an outdated custom.

“This is an archaic rule not based on the Constitution, and it should be changed. A defendant who commits suicide should not be able to manipulate the outcome of his post-conviction proceedings to achieve in death what he would not be able to achieve in life,” Quinn said. “We are asking the Supreme Judicial Court to address this antiquated rule, which does not serve the public interest.”

Hernandez’s estate is facing several wrongful death suits from Lloyd’s family and the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Days before his suicide, Hernandez was acquitted for the 2012 murders of de Abreu and Furtado.

  1. Vielka Bannick says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    This is all about money

