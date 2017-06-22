Keller @ Large: Seth Moulton Needs More Specifics If He Wants To Lead

BOSTON (CBS) – North Shore Congressman Seth Moulton, a Bronze Star and Commendation Medal recipient for his service as a Marine during four tours of duty in Iraq, isn’t letting his very junior status in the House deter him from making headlines.

He is a frequent guest on national TV talk shows, and was quick to inject himself into the post-mortems on that special election in Georgia the other night with a tweet that called the Democrat’s loss in that race a “wake up call for Democrats” who he said need to “stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future.”

This was followed by a second tweet asserting that “we need a genuinely new message, a serious jobs plan that reaches all Americans, and a bigger tent not a smaller one. Focus on the future.”

We need a genuinely new message, a serious jobs plan that reaches all Americans, and a bigger tent not a smaller one. Focus on the future. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 21, 2017

And inquiring minds want to know – what, exactly, does Moulton want this “new message” to say?

Go to the issues page on his website and you find the following: a call for more “investments” in government programs… higher pay for women and minimum wage workers… support for Obamacare, and so on, a fairly typical center-left Democratic agenda.

Not much help there.

Moulton issued a press release the other day endorsing Democratic veterans running for office around the country, saying “we need more service-driven leaders.” But what kind?

Most of the veterans in Congress are Republicans. As much as we admire our veterans, if there’s something extra special they bring to the table, as Moulton implies, he ought to tell us what it is.

Seth Moulton wants to be seen and heard, and that’s fine. Go for it.

But if he really wants to lead his party in a new direction, an actual road map – or even a peek at his GPS – would definitely be helpful.