WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Keller @ Large: Seth Moulton Needs More Specifics If He Wants To Lead

June 22, 2017 7:34 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Seth Moulton

BOSTON (CBS) – North Shore Congressman Seth Moulton, a Bronze Star and Commendation Medal recipient for his service as a Marine during four tours of duty in Iraq, isn’t letting his very junior status in the House deter him from making headlines.

He is a frequent guest on national TV talk shows, and was quick to inject himself into the post-mortems on that special election in Georgia the other night with a tweet that called the Democrat’s loss in that race a “wake up call for Democrats” who he said need to “stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future.”

This was followed by a second tweet asserting that “we need a genuinely new message, a serious jobs plan that reaches all Americans, and a bigger tent not a smaller one. Focus on the future.”

And inquiring minds want to know – what, exactly, does Moulton want this “new message” to say?

Go to the issues page on his website and you find the following: a call for more “investments” in government programs… higher pay for women and minimum wage workers… support for Obamacare, and so on, a fairly typical center-left Democratic agenda.

Not much help there.

Moulton issued a press release the other day endorsing Democratic veterans running for office around the country, saying “we need more service-driven leaders.” But what kind?

Most of the veterans in Congress are Republicans. As much as we admire our veterans, if there’s something extra special they bring to the table, as Moulton implies, he ought to tell us what it is.

Seth Moulton wants to be seen and heard, and that’s fine.  Go for it.

But if he really wants to lead his party in a new direction, an actual road map – or even a peek at his GPS – would definitely be helpful.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

  1. Theodore Oule says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Good for you to start endorsing the concept that our elected representatives develop new programs and policies.

    But I cannot help but notice the harsh contrast between this type of critique of the performance and message of a member our congressional delegation and the way to critique those of the opposition party who DO come up with programs and polices and actually articulated them.

    A more even hand, sir, might foster better debate…and debate, even rancorous debate is healthy for our democracy…and better leaders of our nation, and lead to real progress being made as opposed to just throwing money at the problem.

    Isn’t it wise for our Commonwealth and our republic to have more and different voices at the table? Isn’t it wise that the current congressional leadership of our state begin to reflect a broader political view instead of the one that has dominated our political scene for the past sixty years.

    Why is just “more investment” in government programs going to be the “turn-around” when trillions have already been invested through the application of a single, focused political ideology have left us with what appear to be insurmountable problems and failures.

    How about, for a change, you, in you columns, spend more time “analysing” what others than the “political hacks du jour” are spouting and doing so without the snarky pejorative approach that has been your style for the past five or six years?

    Your readers might be angry with you, but they also may just become informed beyond the hit-job sound bytes that the hacks are want to level to divert from the reality that the hacks have only themselves and their chosen few in mind when they speak.

    Give it a try, Jon.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch