Keller @ Large: Seth Moulton Needs More Specifics If He Wants To Lead

BOSTON (CBS) – North Shore Congressman Seth Moulton, a Bronze Star and Commendation Medal recipient for his service as a Marine during four tours of duty in Iraq, isn’t letting his very junior status in the House deter him from making headlines.
He is a frequent guest on national TV talk shows, and was quick to inject himself into the post-mortems on that special election in Georgia the other night with a tweet that called the Democrat’s loss in that race a “wake up call for Democrats” who he said need to “stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future.”
This was followed by a second tweet asserting that “we need a genuinely new message, a serious jobs plan that reaches all Americans, and a bigger tent not a smaller one. Focus on the future.”
And inquiring minds want to know – what, exactly, does Moulton want this “new message” to say?
Go to the issues page on his website and you find the following: a call for more “investments” in government programs… higher pay for women and minimum wage workers… support for Obamacare, and so on, a fairly typical center-left Democratic agenda.
Not much help there.
Moulton issued a press release the other day endorsing Democratic veterans running for office around the country, saying “we need more service-driven leaders.” But what kind?
Most of the veterans in Congress are Republicans. As much as we admire our veterans, if there’s something extra special they bring to the table, as Moulton implies, he ought to tell us what it is.
Seth Moulton wants to be seen and heard, and that’s fine. Go for it.
But if he really wants to lead his party in a new direction, an actual road map – or even a peek at his GPS – would definitely be helpful.
One Comment
Good for you to start endorsing the concept that our elected representatives develop new programs and policies.
But I cannot help but notice the harsh contrast between this type of critique of the performance and message of a member our congressional delegation and the way to critique those of the opposition party who DO come up with programs and polices and actually articulated them.
A more even hand, sir, might foster better debate…and debate, even rancorous debate is healthy for our democracy…and better leaders of our nation, and lead to real progress being made as opposed to just throwing money at the problem.
Isn’t it wise for our Commonwealth and our republic to have more and different voices at the table? Isn’t it wise that the current congressional leadership of our state begin to reflect a broader political view instead of the one that has dominated our political scene for the past sixty years.
Why is just “more investment” in government programs going to be the “turn-around” when trillions have already been invested through the application of a single, focused political ideology have left us with what appear to be insurmountable problems and failures.
How about, for a change, you, in you columns, spend more time “analysing” what others than the “political hacks du jour” are spouting and doing so without the snarky pejorative approach that has been your style for the past five or six years?
Your readers might be angry with you, but they also may just become informed beyond the hit-job sound bytes that the hacks are want to level to divert from the reality that the hacks have only themselves and their chosen few in mind when they speak.
Give it a try, Jon.