Patriots Training Camp Begins July 27

June 22, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, Patriots Training Camp, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Are you ready for some football?

We’re just five weeks away from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and the rest of the New England Patriots kicking off training camp.

The defending Super Bowl champs will hold their first practice on the morning of Thursday, July 27 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. An exact time has not been announced, but it is expected to begin around 9am. The first practices of 2017 training camp will extend through Sunday, July 30, and exact times will be announced on the team’s website when they are determined.

All sessions will take place in the morning, and all are free and open to the public.

Following New England’s practice session on Saturday, July 29, the team will hold the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Raymond Clayborn. The ceremony is also free and open to the public.

This year marks the 58th annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 15th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium.

